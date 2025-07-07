Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.010.07-400.000-0.040.01-0.040.01-0.040.01

