Stock Alert: Shakti Pumps, Hazoor Multi Projects, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Indusind Bank

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 Jul 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Shakti Pumps (India) has successfully concluded its qualified institutions placement (QIP), raising approximately Rs 292.60 crore by allotting over 31.87 lakh equity shares. The companys treasury committee approved the issue on 5 July 2025. Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at Rs 918. This price represents a discount of nearly 5% to the floor price of Rs 965.96.

Hazoor Multi Projects announced that it has secured order worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy (formerly Apollo International) for the execution of a 200 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat. Completion is expected by March 2026.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 36.27 crore from Transport Corporation of India (TCI) for the supply of two rakes, comprising 54 ACT-3 type wagons and two BVCM wagons. The order is scheduled to be executed within 24 months. Dhanlaxmi Banks gross advances grew 17.3% to Rs 12,484 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 10,643 crore as of 30 June 2024. The private lender reported 14.7% growth in total deposits to Rs 16,570 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 14,441 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) announced that it has received a work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction valued at Rs 2.59 crore.

Rajshree Polypack announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 2.58 crore for supply of plastic rigid sheets to the customer. The order is scheduled to be executed by August 2025. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB)s total deposits jumped 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21,489 crore as on 30th June 2025. CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,218 crore, up 22.1% YoY as on 30th June 2025. Indusind Banks total deposits fell 0.3% to Rs 3,97,233 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,98,513 crore as on 30th June 2024. Net advances for corporate banking declined by 14.4% YoY while consumer businesses increased by 4.8% YoY as on 30th June 2025.