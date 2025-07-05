Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Crisil Ratings has assigned its 'Crisil AAA/Stable' rating to Rs 750 crore subordinated debt and Rs 8000 crore of Non Convertible Debentures of Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) and reaffirmed its 'Crisil AAA/Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the existing bank facilities and debt instruments of PFL.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

