Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

Crisil Ratings has assigned its 'Crisil AAA/Stable' rating to Rs 750 crore subordinated debt and Rs 8000 crore of Non Convertible Debentures of Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) and reaffirmed its 'Crisil AAA/Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the existing bank facilities and debt instruments of PFL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News