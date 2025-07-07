Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market eyes soft opening amid global volatility

Market eyes soft opening amid global volatility

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 6.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 760.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,028.84 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 4923.19 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty muted; Trump shifts tariff deadline to Aug 1, Dow futures slip

LIVE news: Trump warns extra 10% tariffs against countries 'aligning' with Brics

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Texas floods: Toll rises to 82 as sheriff says 10 campers still missing

US Dow Jones futures declined by 141 points early Monday, indicating a weak opening for Wall Street.

Asian equities also traded lower amid continued uncertainty surrounding US trade policy. President Donald Trump confirmed that the "reciprocal" tariffs announced in April will take effect on August 1 for countries that have not reached a trade agreement with the US.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that the tariffs introduced in April will be enforced starting August 1. While he clarified that this date does not represent a new deadline, he noted it may provide additional time for trade partners to renegotiate terms.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has commenced its two-day policy meeting, with markets widely expecting a 25 basis point rate cut, which would bring the benchmark rate down to 3.60%.

On Thursday, US equity indices closed at record highs, supported by optimism that the administration may again delay the imposition of tariffs. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the NASDAQ Composite advanced 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. U.S. market was closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

Strength in technology stocks also contributed to the rally, with continued investor interest in major artificial intelligence firms such as Nvidia.

Meanwhile, the US economy added 147,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor market data suggests underlying resilience, prompting a reduction in expectations for imminent rate cuts.

Domestic Market:

Domestic benchmarks ended higher on Friday, breaking a two-day losing streak. The Nifty closed comfortably above the 25,450 level, powered by gains in energy and pharma stocks. However, metal and auto counters remained under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 193.42 points or 0.23% to 83,432.89. The Nifty 50 index jumped 55.70 points or 0.22% to 25,461. In the previous two consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty fell by 0.54% and 0.53%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Shakti Pumps, Hazoor Multi Projects, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Indusind Bank

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves rise $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with KSOE for strategic shipbuilding collaboration

Poonawalla Fincorp receives ratings action from CRISIL

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story