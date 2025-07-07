Market eyes soft opening amid global volatility

GIFT Nifty:
GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 6.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.
Institutional Flows:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 760.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,028.84 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 July 2025, provisional data showed.
According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 4923.19 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.
Global Markets:
US Dow Jones futures declined by 141 points early Monday, indicating a weak opening for Wall Street.
Asian equities also traded lower amid continued uncertainty surrounding US trade policy. President Donald Trump confirmed that the "reciprocal" tariffs announced in April will take effect on August 1 for countries that have not reached a trade agreement with the US.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that the tariffs introduced in April will be enforced starting August 1. While he clarified that this date does not represent a new deadline, he noted it may provide additional time for trade partners to renegotiate terms.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has commenced its two-day policy meeting, with markets widely expecting a 25 basis point rate cut, which would bring the benchmark rate down to 3.60%.
On Thursday, US equity indices closed at record highs, supported by optimism that the administration may again delay the imposition of tariffs. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the NASDAQ Composite advanced 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. U.S. market was closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.
Strength in technology stocks also contributed to the rally, with continued investor interest in major artificial intelligence firms such as Nvidia.
Meanwhile, the US economy added 147,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor market data suggests underlying resilience, prompting a reduction in expectations for imminent rate cuts.
Domestic Market:
Domestic benchmarks ended higher on Friday, breaking a two-day losing streak. The Nifty closed comfortably above the 25,450 level, powered by gains in energy and pharma stocks. However, metal and auto counters remained under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 193.42 points or 0.23% to 83,432.89. The Nifty 50 index jumped 55.70 points or 0.22% to 25,461. In the previous two consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty fell by 0.54% and 0.53%, respectively.
