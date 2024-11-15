Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 272.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 77.35% to Rs 23.25 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 272.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.35% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.2513.11 77 OPM %4.435.03 -PBDT1.060.35 203 PBT0.990.29 241 NP0.670.18 272

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

