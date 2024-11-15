Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 272.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.35% to Rs 23.25 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 272.22% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.35% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.2513.114.435.031.060.350.990.290.670.18

