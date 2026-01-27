Coforge announces strategic partnership with Innovaccer Inc.

Launch G-Forge, a joint initiative designed to help adoption of AI across healthcare ecosystem

Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, and Coforge today announced a strategic partnership across the healthcare ecosystem designed to improve care delivery and patient outcomes. This partnership will combine Coforge's domain expertise in driving organizational transformation with Innovaccer's AI infrastructure and data platform, driving measurable improvements in clinical, financial and administrative results for healthcare organizations. The two firms launched G-Forge, a joint initiative designed to help healthcare organizations scale AI, integrate siloed data, and improve enterprise decision-making.

G-Forge brings together Innovaccer's Gravity platform and Coforge's expertise in large-scale implementation and organizational transformation to support healthcare providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and healthcare technology companies as they modernize operations and adopt AI across the enterprise.

As the preferred platinum implementation partner for Innovaccer's Gravity AI platform, Coforge will also establish a Healthcare AI Center of Excellence. Together, Innovaccer and Coforge will develop industry-specific accelerators and solutions in the areas of member and provider experience, care management, and revenue cycle management tailored to the needs of healthcare organizations, while offering end-to-end implementation, integration, and managed services to support Gravity deployments. We are incredibly excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Innovaccer. Our clients across the healthcare ecosystem are demanding solutions that deliver measurable impact, not just incremental improvements. By combining our deep expertise in healthcare technology along with Innovaccer's breakthrough AI platform Gravity, we are creating a unified value proposition that drives innovation, strengthens clinical and administrative performance and drives sustainable cost efficiency. said Preeti Singh, EVP and Head of North America Business Unit, Coforge.