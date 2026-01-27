Godrej Consumer slumps after muted Q3 performance

Godrej Consumer Products tumbled 5.32% to Rs 1174.25 after the company's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 497.91 crore in Q3 FY26, even as net sales increased 8.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,079.47 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 7% YoY. The growth in revenue was aided by volume growth of 7%.

The companys standalone business delivered strong performance, with underlying volume growth of 9% YoY and sales growth of 11% YoY.

In contrast, the Indonesia business posted a 3% YoY decline in sales, despite underlying volumes expanding at a mid-single-digit rate.

Meanwhile, the Africa, USA, and Middle East businesses recorded robust growth, with sales rising 19% YoY in INR terms and 8% YoY in constant currency terms.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 4,155.01 crore, up 7.9% YoY. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 699.98 crore, up by 2.7% from Rs 681.70 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Sudhir Sitapati, managing director, and CEO, GCPL, said: "Q3 FY26 has been a quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Godrej Consumer Products Limited, fully aligned with our expectations and strategic priorities. For the year, we remain confident of achieving high single-digit revenue growth at a consolidated level. Our India business is expected to deliver continued growth performance while holding normative EBITDA margins in the coming quarter. GAUM continues to perform well and deliver on its stated objectives of double-digit revenue and profit growth for the year.