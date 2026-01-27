Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / States' consolidated fiscal deficit widens to 3.3% in FY25: RBI

States' consolidated fiscal deficit widens to 3.3% in FY25: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

States' consolidated fiscal deficit has widened to 3.3 per cent of GDP in FY25 after remaining at 3 per cent for the three previous fiscals, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The deficit exceeding 3 per cent mainly reflects 50-year interest free loans from the Centre under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which is over and above the normal net borrowing ceiling of the States. In 2025-26, States have budgeted a gross fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP, the central bank noted. The thrust on capital expenditure was sustained as capital expenditure remained steady at 2.7 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and is budgeted at 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2025-26. The consolidated outstanding liabilities of States remained elevated in the post-pandemic period with a budget estimate of 29.2 per cent of GDP at end-March 2026, RBI said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty climbs above 25,150 mark; metal shares rally

RBI announces measures to manage liquidity conditions

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Indusind Bank drops after Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY; NII slides 13% YoY

Wockhardt announces completion of registration-enabling Phase 3 study of Foviscu

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story