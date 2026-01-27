Yen holds near 154 as dollar weakens on global risks

The Japanese yen hovered around 154.6 per dollar on Tuesday, extending gains after a sharp rally of over 3% in the past two sessions. The currencys strength came as investors weighed growing speculation about a possible coordinated foreign exchange intervention by Tokyo and Washington, even as Bank of Japan data suggested the surge seen on Friday was unlikely driven by official action. Additional support for the yen came from renewed weakness in the US dollar, as rising geopolitical and trade tensions unsettled markets. Expectations that US President Donald Trump could replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a more dovish successor further pressured the greenback, reinforcing bets on a softer US monetary policy outlook.

