Canara Bank soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 126.88, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% jump in NIFTY and a 11.13% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.88, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Canara Bank has gained around 17.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55589.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 208.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.32, up 0.47% on the day. Canara Bank is up 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% jump in NIFTY and a 11.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

