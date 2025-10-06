JSW Energy Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 540, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% jump in NIFTY and a 14.16% jump in the Nifty Energy.

JSW Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 540, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. JSW Energy Ltd has gained around 5.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35375.9, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.37 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 541.7, down 0.31% on the day.