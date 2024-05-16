Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.86%, gains for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 471.7, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 129.59% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 62.67% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.7, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 4.9% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22759.85, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 474.3, up 1.98% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 129.59% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 62.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News