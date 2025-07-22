Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt opens lower

The frontline indices traded sideways in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Metal and private bank shares advanced, while PSU Bank, realty and media shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 35.39 points or 0.04% to 82,235.44. The Nifty 50 index lost 14.65 points or 0.06% to 25,076.80.

In the broader market The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,816 shares rose and 2,051 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's core industries, comprising eight sectors, reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%. Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025. The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Gainers & Losers: ETERNAL (up 12.40%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.59%), Titan Company (up 1.43%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.96%) and Coal India (up 0.72%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Eicher Motors (down 2.04%), Shriram Finance (down 1.91%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.80%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.74%) and Tata Motors (down 1.59%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight:

Titan Company advanced 1.42% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring 67% shareholding in Damas LLC (UAE), the current holding company for Damas jewellery business in GCC countries. DCM Shriram advanced 1.58% after the companys consolidated net profit increased by 13.04% to Rs 113.38 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 100.30 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew 13.42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,248.63 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Magellanic Cloud added 2.42% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 4.75% to Rs 27.76 crore on 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 163.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Latent View Analytics added 2.93% after the company reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.6 crore on a 31.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Global Markets: European shares tanked on Tuesday on lingering tariff uncertainties, while investors continued to wade through a deluge of quarterly corporate earnings. Asian stocks traded mixed as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house.