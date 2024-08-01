Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.751.909.147.890.220.180.190.150.140.12

