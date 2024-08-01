Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 260.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 260.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 125.68% to Rs 63.46 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 260.91% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 125.68% to Rs 63.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.4628.12 126 OPM %36.6817.71 -PBDT25.488.30 207 PBT24.447.61 221 NP18.195.04 261

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story