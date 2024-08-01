Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 260.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.68% to Rs 63.46 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 260.91% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 125.68% to Rs 63.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.4628.1236.6817.7125.488.3024.447.6118.195.04

