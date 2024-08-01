Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 21.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 748.19 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 21.22% to Rs 44.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 748.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 738.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales748.19738.82 1 OPM %13.2214.56 -PBDT99.44110.36 -10 PBT60.3375.77 -20 NP44.3756.32 -21

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

