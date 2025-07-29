Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Fincap fixes record date for final dividend

Comfort Fincap fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Record date is 05 September 2025

Comfort Fincap has fixed 05 September 2025 as record date for the purposes of AGM and determining the members of the Company eligible to receive payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.10/- for each equity share of face value Rs. 02/- each which is equivalent to 5% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

