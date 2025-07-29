Comfort Fincap fixes record date for final dividend

Record date is 05 September 2025

Comfort Fincap has fixed 05 September 2025 as record date for the purposes of AGM and determining the members of the Company eligible to receive payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.10/- for each equity share of face value Rs. 02/- each which is equivalent to 5% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

