Desco Infratech wins orders worth Rs 9.53 cr

From Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Torrent Gas Chennai and Maharashtra Natural Gas

Desco Infratech has received orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Torrent Gas Chennai and Maharashtra Natural Gas for laying of PE Network and associated Works in CGD pipeline Project laying, at Ahmednagar, MDPE PNG connections and associated work for city gas distribution project at Chennai and service contract for support services for patrolling and surveillance of gas pipeline network at Pune. The aggregate value of these orders is Rs 9.53 crore.

