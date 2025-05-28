Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

