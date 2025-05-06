Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 356.17 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 10.16% to Rs 114.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 356.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.96% to Rs 470.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 1422.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1136.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

