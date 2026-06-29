Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) announced that Minister of Railways approved the appointment of Ajit Kumar Panda as chairman and managing director (CMD), effective from 1 August 2026.

Panda has been appointed in the IDA pay scale of Rs 2 lakh3.70 lakh. His tenure will commence from the date he assumes office and continue until his superannuation on 31 August 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He currently serves as Director (Projects & Services) at CONCOR.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.