Concor inks MoU with Vizhinjam International Seaport to develop CFS near Vizhinjam port

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vizhinjam International Seaport (VISL) to develop a Container Freight Station near Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The MoU was signed on 23 February 2026, at Thiruvananthapuram. Under the agreement, VISL will provide land for the proposed CFS on mutually agreed terms, while both entities will jointly work on developing the facility.

The proposed CFS is expected to include a customs-bonded area, warehouses, container handling and storage yards, import-export cargo handling facilities, weighbridges and other related infrastructure to enable seamless end-to-end logistics services.

Following the MoU, the two parties will enter into a detailed agreement outlining the terms and conditions of their collaboration.

The partnership aims to strengthen multimodal logistics capabilities and enhance cargo handling efficiencies at Vizhinjam International Seaport, which is being positioned as a key deep-water transshipment hub and gateway for global maritime trade. The collaboration is also expected to support the development of an integrated logistics ecosystem, contributing to regional and national economic growth. The move further aligns with CONCORs strategy to expand its rail-led multimodal logistics network and scale up infrastructure in line with the evolving requirements of Indias EXIM trade. Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the Management of Ports, Air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.