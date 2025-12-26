Concord Control rises after subsidiary bags order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems added 2% to Rs 2499 after the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls, secured an order worth Rs 56.58 crore from Indian Railways.

The order covers the supply, installation and commissioning of locomotive wireless control systems, a safety-critical solution that enhances real-time communication, operational coordination, and control in locomotive operations.

The contract further strengthens Concords execution pipeline, reinforcing its growing engagement with Indian Railways across multiple safety and control applications.

With this addition, the companys order book as on date is Rs. 450-plus crore.

Gaurav Lath, joint managing director of Concord Control Systems, said: This order strengthens Concords position as a leader in Indias railway technology journey.