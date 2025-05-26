Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 206.99 crore

Net profit of Concord Enviro Systems rose 67.96% to Rs 47.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 206.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.25% to Rs 51.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 594.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 496.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

206.99200.21594.44496.8628.1319.5415.4223.5355.4042.5475.86114.9751.9839.6464.4798.6847.1328.0651.4941.44

