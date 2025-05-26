Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 488.90 crore

Net loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 57.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 488.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 581.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.83% to Rs 197.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 2044.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2160.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales488.90581.19 -16 2044.542160.52 -5 OPM %0.3716.43 -16.4523.61 - PBDT21.32110.22 -81 382.09511.81 -25 PBT8.3397.40 -91 331.09463.43 -29 NP-4.6557.36 PL 197.50307.79 -36

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

