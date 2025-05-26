Godavari Biorefineries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 579.50 crore

Net profit of Godavari Biorefineries rose 10.37% to Rs 71.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 579.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 1870.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1686.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

