Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 133.44 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering declined 9.36% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 133.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.133.44134.0312.6417.2119.5221.7114.6516.9611.9113.14

