Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit declines 61.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 23.04 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) declined 61.53% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.0420.78 11 OPM %17.1411.79 -PBDT5.033.25 55 PBT4.082.35 74 NP3.027.85 -62

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

