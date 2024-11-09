Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit declines 61.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 23.04 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) declined 61.53% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.0420.7817.1411.795.033.254.082.353.027.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News