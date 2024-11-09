Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 45.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 306.33 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 45.11% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 306.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 219.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.306.33219.868.338.6426.1317.5024.0817.1218.2412.57

