Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 53.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 777.93 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 53.12% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 777.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 875.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales777.93875.13 -11 OPM %9.658.73 -PBDT61.6469.87 -12 PBT20.6544.61 -54 NP15.0132.02 -53
