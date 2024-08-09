Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 19.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 4313.34 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 19.94% to Rs 1101.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 918.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 4313.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3912.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4313.343912.07 10 OPM %27.0226.09 -PBDT1609.671354.06 19 PBT1441.041211.79 19 NP1101.46918.34 20

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

