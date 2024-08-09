Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 977.30 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 44.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 977.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 912.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales977.30912.81 7 OPM %5.523.40 -PBDT46.3832.31 44 PBT-50.28-57.16 12 NP-44.53-57.16 22

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

