Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 977.30 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 44.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 977.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 912.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.977.30912.815.523.4046.3832.31-50.28-57.16-44.53-57.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp