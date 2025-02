Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 697.27 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 10.36% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 697.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 554.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.697.27554.2911.5915.1383.6273.8436.7232.1230.6727.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News