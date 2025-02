Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 1820.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10480.00% to Rs 15.87 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 1820.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10480.00% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.870.156.8726.671.780.061.680.050.960.05

