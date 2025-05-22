Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After registering a double-digit growth in Q4:2024-25, construction sector indicators-steel consumption and cement production- witnessed a moderation, coming in at 4.6% and 6.7% respectively on year in in April 2025. The figures for previous month stood at 13.6% and 12.2% for steel consumption and cement production respectively. However, available high frequency indicators for the services sector reflect resilience in economic activity in April with International Air Passenger Traffic coming in at 11.8% compared to 4.7% in March.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy exhibiting resilience despite high trade and tariff-related uncertainty

H.G.Infra Engg slides after Q4 PAT fall 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Colgate tanks as Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 355 cr; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story