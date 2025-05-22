Indian economy exhibiting resilience despite high trade and tariff-related uncertainty

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that Indian economy is exhibiting resilience despite the high trade and tariff-related uncertainty. Various high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustained their momentum in April. Record goods and services tax (GST) collections in April also reflect the underlying resilience of the economy. A bumper rabi harvest and higher acreage for summer crops also augur well for agriculture sector. During April 2025, Indias external sector remained resilient notwithstanding global uncertainty impacting supply chains. Merchandise exports growth remained robust in April despite the global trade policy uncertainties.

