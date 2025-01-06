Angel One gains after client base surges 52% YoY in Dec'24

Angel One advanced 2.62% to Rs 2,932 after the compay said that its client base jumped 51.7% to 29.52 million in December 2024 as compared with 19.45 million in December 2023.

On sequential basis, the companys client base increased 2.6% in December 2024 from 28.78 million posted in November 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.78 million in December 2024, registering growth of 29.3% MoM and de-growth of 25.9% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 29,01,700 crore in December 2024, down 32% MoM and down 30.9% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 28,31,000 crore in December 2024, down 32.4% MoM and up 31.8% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 7,400 crore (up 4.4% MoM and up 3.4% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 63,400 crore (down 12.5% MoM and up 89.6% YoY) in December 2024.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 39.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423.38 crore on 44.55% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

