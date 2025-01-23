Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 466.4 points or 0.8% at 58466.83 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 4.06%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.15%),Supreme Industries Ltd (up 2.12%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.58%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.47%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.39%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.38%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 266.65 or 0.52% at 51173.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 143.45 points or 0.97% at 14907.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 23172.

The BSE Sensex index was up 122.18 points or 0.16% at 76527.17.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

