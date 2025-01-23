Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 796.3 points or 1.89% at 42909.87 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 10.79%), Coforge Ltd (up 10%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 8.24%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 7.65%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Wipro Ltd (up 4.69%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.67%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.09%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.98%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.91%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 2.05%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.12%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 0.79%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 266.65 or 0.52% at 51173.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 143.45 points or 0.97% at 14907.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 23172.

The BSE Sensex index was up 122.18 points or 0.16% at 76527.17.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

