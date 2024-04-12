Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 561.33 points or 1.04% at 53213.29 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.05%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.84%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.13%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.84%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.75%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.47%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.11%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.57%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 655.67 or 0.87% at 74382.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 189.5 points or 0.83% at 22564.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.36 points or 0.12% at 46095.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.94 points or 0.04% at 13951.71.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News