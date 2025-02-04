Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 52 points or 0.09% at 59666.83 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.63%), Havells India Ltd (up 2.24%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.87%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.61%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.43%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 7.04%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 3.64%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.5%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 385.88 or 0.78% at 49598.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 123.47 points or 0.84% at 14846.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 309.5 points or 1.32% at 23670.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1115.88 points or 1.45% at 78302.62.

On BSE,2404 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

