Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 2000.7 points or 3.65% at 52810.18 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 7.27%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.16%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.6%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.22%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.96%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (up 1%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.72%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 53.66 or 0.07% at 73931.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.85 points or 0.11% at 22452.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 439.11 points or 0.93% at 46752.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 124.94 points or 0.87% at 14188.91.

On BSE,1211 shares were trading in green, 2659 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

