Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index falling 212.87 points or 2% at 10452.42 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 11.69%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 6.23%),Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd (down 5.23%),V2 Retail Ltd (down 4.42%),Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd (down 4.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HLV Ltd (down 4.2%), Sandhar Technologies Limited (down 3.93%), Kitex Garments Ltd (down 3.9%), Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (down 3.88%), and Bosch Ltd (down 3.8%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd (up 8.85%), Peninsula Land Ltd (up 5.59%), and Hardwyn India Ltd (up 5.39%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.5 or 1.04% at 56806.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 220.58 points or 1.32% at 16532.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.05 points or 0.79% at 24773.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 488.92 points or 0.6% at 81012.44.

On BSE,1259 shares were trading in green, 2622 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

