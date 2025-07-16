Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Container Corporation of India said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai, for exploring collaborative opportunities in the overseas shipping and logistics sector.

The partnership is envisioned to deliver integrated, seamless, and cost-effective end-to-end logistics solutions, with a special focus on enhancing international multimodal connectivity.

This strategic collaboration brings together CONCOR's vast experience in inland logistics, terminal operations, and supply chain solutions with RHS Group's strong global presence in shipping, freight forwarding, and maritime services.

Swarup, CMD, CONCOR said: This MoU facilitates achieving our aim to provide seamless end to end Logistics solutions for the customers beyond Indian territory.