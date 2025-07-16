Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Container Corporation of India said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai, for exploring collaborative opportunities in the overseas shipping and logistics sector.

The partnership is envisioned to deliver integrated, seamless, and cost-effective end-to-end logistics solutions, with a special focus on enhancing international multimodal connectivity.

This strategic collaboration brings together CONCOR's vast experience in inland logistics, terminal operations, and supply chain solutions with RHS Group's strong global presence in shipping, freight forwarding, and maritime services.

Swarup, CMD, CONCOR said: This MoU facilitates achieving our aim to provide seamless end to end Logistics solutions for the customers beyond Indian territory.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The company had reported 5.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.53 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 2287.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 621.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

