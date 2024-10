Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 1.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 32.33 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 1.98% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.3333.4234.9827.5911.0710.018.658.606.426.55

