Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 100.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 100.77% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 109.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.109.3490.1415.9514.5715.728.2315.227.8210.405.18

