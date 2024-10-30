Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 23.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.04% to Rs 33.24 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 23.31% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.04% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.2418.2620.7021.148.135.707.885.546.195.02

