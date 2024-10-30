Redington consolidated net profit declines 3.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 3.49% to Rs 292.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 303.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22220.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24895.5622220.151.842.17430.82452.06381.33408.33292.87303.47

