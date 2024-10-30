Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington consolidated net profit declines 3.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit declines 3.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 3.49% to Rs 292.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 303.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22220.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24895.5622220.15 12 OPM %1.842.17 -PBDT430.82452.06 -5 PBT381.33408.33 -7 NP292.87303.47 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story