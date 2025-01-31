Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 10.86% to Rs 366.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2210.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2208.312210.57 0 OPM %21.0623.41 -PBDT542.70590.28 -8 PBT457.21431.38 6 NP366.65330.74 11

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

