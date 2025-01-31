Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 10.86% to Rs 366.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 2208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2210.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2208.312210.5721.0623.41542.70590.28457.21431.38366.65330.74

