Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story